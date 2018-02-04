Despite the fact that former President Ibrahim Babangida has denied an initial statement where he said to have asked President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek re-election in 2019 the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the counsel by former military Head of State as timely and another confirmation that Nigerians have agreed that the President and the All Progressives Congress, APC, have failed the test of leadership.

The party also hailed Babangida’s initial statement for picking holes in the recent attempt by the ruling party to embrace restructuring, years after failing to indicate any interest in same.

The party noted that General Babangida’s stand on the imperative for a dynamic, nationalistic and development-driven leadership is a function of the yearnings of Nigerians, adding that it completely captures the focus of the repositioned PDP for a better Nigeria.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Sunday said the fact that Babangida’s statement on President Buhari is coming on the heels of a similar one by former President Olusegun Obasanjo, has further vindicated PDP’s position on the “Misrule of the Buhari administration and the APC.”

The party further described as an understatement, General Babangida’s reflection that the Buhari administration and the APC has polluted the nation’s “Leadership actuality” stressing that it is not unmindful of the yearnings of Nigerians to use the platform of the repositioned PDP to propagate a new coalition that would return the much desired new atmosphere in the polity by producing an acceptable President to Nigerians of all walks of life.

“It is now obvious to all that the time has come for all Nigerians to jettison all personal interests and divisive tendencies and rally forces under a truly national platform as now embodied in the PDP to rescue our dear nation from total collapse.

“In line with the new consensus for the election of a truly Nigerian President in 2019, the repositioned PDP is completely open as the epicenter of the much desired new broad-based political engagement of all Nigerians in their aspirations irrespective of creed, tribe or class.

“The repositioned PDP presents that credible platform, re-engineered with best democratic standards for unhindered accommodation of all interests from all parts of the country in our collective search for a new beginning.

“We therefore urge all Nigerians, particularly our leaders across board, to join forces with the PDP to once again return the nation to its pride of place as a thriving economy and a truly democratic nation come 2019,” the statement read.