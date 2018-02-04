Former Nigerian head of state Ibrahim Babangida has allegedly disowned a press statement authored on his behalf by his spokesman Kassim Afegbua.

Afegbua in the statement said that Babangida advised President Muhammadu Buhari not to seek reelection. A source close to Afegbua insisted that Babangida did not issue any rebuttal.

But in two separate statements seen by newsmen, the former head of state noted that he has unfettered access to Buhari would prefer to speak to him personally if he has any advice to offer him.

In one of the statements, Babangida allegedly said: “Let me categorically state that as former President and Statesman, I have unfettered channel of communication with the highest authorities without sensational public correspondence, therefore those views expressed over there are personal views of the writer.”

In another statement sent by a source close to the ruling All Progressives Congress, Babangida was quoted to have said that the initial statement by signed by “is in its entirety, an inaccurate representation of my view of the state of our dear Nation.”

