Honourable Desmond Elliot, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Surulere 1 constituency, has described Governor Akinwunmi Ambode as a focused and pragmatic leader whose experience in the civil service has proved valuable in the ways he has been piloting the affairs of the state seamlessly.

Ambode, a former Accountant–General, retired from the state’s civil service after 27 years of meritorious service which earned him commendations from his predecessor, Babatunde Fashola.

Speaking in a chat at the weekend, Elliot said Governor Ambode possesses extraordinary leadership qualities and uncanny professionalism, which stands him out as an excellent public and private sector administrator.

The lawmaker, who also described Ambode as a man with foresight, said the Governor has achieved a lot in the last three years because he talks less and believes in action.

“I won’t call Governor Akinwunmi Ambode a magician because that will be making it very little. If I call him an overseer, it will also make him look very little.

“So, when you mix someone who can create magic with someone who has foresight, what you get is phenomenal results. Governor Ambode reminds me of someone who has a prophecy but he is trying to bring it out and waiting for the right time to spill the prophecy.

“He is a man that doesn’t talk but believes in action. I have seen some governors; all they do is just talk and nothing to show for it. Ambode on his part doesn’t talk but he just achieves. You will know by his style that he is a no-nonsense leader.

“For someone who has been in the civil service for quite some time before retiring and joining politics, he understands the system very well. Because of his experience as someone who has been in the civil service, he knows the workings of government. So, it was easy for him to know where the faults are and just blend,” he said.