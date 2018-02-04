Professor Itse Sagay, SAN, Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), on Sunday said former President Olusegun Obasanjo and Chief Olisa Agbakoba are desperate for political power in 2019 but both have no political base to realise their dream.

Speaking on the possible merger of the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) led by Obasanjo and the Nigeria Intervention Movement (NIM), led by Agbakoba, Sagay said the duo are united for the sole purpose of getting power from President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2019.

“I see the Coalition for Nigeria Movement led by Obasanjo and the Nigerian Intervention Movement led by Agbakoba as working together for just one purpose which is desperation for power.

“These are people who are desperate for power but have no political base at all. They think being elitist can make any impact in Nigeria.

“I think they are just desperate to be noticed and relevant and that is why they have decided to form this coalition,” he said.