National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, Sunday said they are working with the fear of God to return to power in 2019, insisting that the Coalition for Nigeria Movement was not a threat to the party.

Secondus who stated this while fielding questions from newsmen at the Asaba Airport to hold meetings with PDP Governors and stakeholders in Asaba, said they have began the process to reclaim government at the central in 2019.

The National Chairman who was flanked by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, his deputy, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Sheriff Oborevwori, Senator Ighoyota Amori and other top government functionaries and party faithful, said they would mobilized their people enough and get them ready for the 2019 general election.

On what the party was doing to check imposition of candidates, he said: “We have vowed not to repeat the old order and we have reassured our leadership and our people that we will devolve power down to the states so that they can take responsibilities and make sure that whatever names that have submitted would not be changed”.

On what they are doing to check defection of his members to the APC, Secondus whose chartered aircraft touched ground in Asaba at exactly 3:33 pm, said; “I believe that those who left the party would soon come back. There is fear in the country, and very soon, you will see political Tsunami that even the ruling party would be coming en-mass to PDP”.

On whether the Coalition for Nigeria Movement portends danger for PDP in 2019, he said

“the new coalition will never be a threat because we are a solid political party founded by our founding fathers. We are solid on the ground, and I believe that they are a threat to the other parties and not our party.

Speaking further, Secondus said; “the Buhari’s administration is a colossal failure, and the entire country is aware of this”, adding that “We are in Asaba to talk to our people over mobilizing the grassroots”.