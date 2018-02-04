A political group in Cross River, `Voice of Central’ has lauded the various achievements of Gov. Ben Ayade and endorsed him for a second term.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the group endorsed the governor in Ikom local government area at a mega rally on Sunday.

Mr Victor Bassey, Director General of the group, said that the group endorse the governor’s second term because of his infrastructural and human development within three years in office.

Bassey said that the achievements also included regular payment of salaries to civil servants and the appointments of youths into various political offices in the state.

“The Voice of Cross River Central is rooting for Ayade not because of his vast experience as a former Senator, but because of his commitment and the anticipation in completing ongoing project in his current tenure.

“Today, the garment factory in Calabar has been completed and commissioned. This project alone has employed over 2,000 Cross Riverians and a majority of them are women and widows.

“The rice mill and power plant projects in Calabar are nearing completion while serious work is ongoing in the Calabar Pharmaceutical Company and various rural road projects across the state,’’ he said.

In his remarks, Mr John Gaul-Lebo, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, lauded the governor for his prompt payment of salaries of civil servants in the state.

“Today, in every local government, we have over 13 primary schools that have been renovated and equipped with modern facilities.

“In every local government, we have about 33 boreholes each and many others. In view of this, Ayade deserves a second term in office,’’ he said.

Similarly, Mr Hilary Bisong, member representing Boki II State Constituency, said that the governor deserves a second term to enable him finish ongoing projects.

Bisong, who is also the Chairman of Voice of Central, added that the group was standing by the governor due to his concern for the security and welfare of residents in the state.

“Our governor has directly focused on human and economic development. This movement is to bring all sons and daughters of Cross River Central to vote for Ayade in 2019,’’ he said.