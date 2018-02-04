The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it registered no fewer than 118, 525 people in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in Katsina State.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Alhaji Jibril Zarewa, disclosed this to newsmen on Sunday in Katsina.

Zarewa said that 74,894 of the voters registered were males, while 43,631 were females.

The commissioner said that they were issued with temporary voter cards in the interim and would be given the Permanent Voter Cards (PVC’s) in due course.

He said INEC issued 2,800,000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) to the state.

The commissioner further said that 2,740,000 PVCs had been distributed to the eligible voters across the state, adding that 60,000 persons had not collected theirs.

“We are suspecting that the 60,000 PVCs yet to be collected may belong to the category of voters who may have been transferred out of the state.

“Nonetheless, we ensure that the PVCs are readily available with us in case their owners turn up anytime,’’ he said.