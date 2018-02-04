Former military president Ibrahim Babangida has asked Nigerians to co-operate with President Muhammadu Buhari until his tenure ends — but vote for a new generation of leaders in 2019.

In a press statement released on Sunday by Kassim Afegbua, his spokesman, Babangida said it was time to sacrifice “personal ambition” for the “national interest”.

His statement is coming on the heels of a similar intervention by former president Olusegun Obasanjo who asked Buhari not to seek re-election.