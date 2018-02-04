A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Alhaji Kawu Baraje, on Saturday, urged President Muhammadu Buhari not to ignore the advice of former President Olusegun Obasanjo, as contained in his recent special statement.

Baraje, who spoke with journalists who attended his 67th birthday celebration in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, urged Buhari to ponder over the contents of Obasanjo’s press release.

He also advised the President not to listen to “sycophants or boot lickers.”

Baraje said, “If you look at the trend of the contributions of Chief Obasanjo to the polity in the country, this is not the first time, second or third that the retired General will write open letters. He even wrote letters in 1983 when former President Shehu Shagari was in power.

“President Buhari should not heed the advice of sycophants and praise singers. He should study the letter and invite former President Obasanjo for a roundtable discussion.”

Baraje also said the rumoured plot to impeach the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, would fail.

According to him, the Senate is very united and will not succumb to any impeachment plot against Saraki.

He said, “Many of us helped to build the APC. I think the party has not made any statement on the so-called threat to impeach him.”