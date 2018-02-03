Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2016 governorship election in Edo State, Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has told party supporters that the recounting of ballot papers as ordered by the tribunal showed that he defected Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu who assured party supporters that the PDP would bounce back to power in 2019 urged the party leaders to get more youths and women involved in party politics.

Ize-Iyamu who spoke at a town hall meeting with PDP leaders in Ovia South West local government said there were huge differences in the figures written in the INEC result sheet and the votes from the ballot papers.

He said he was satisfied that the ballot recount exposed the rigging of the governorship polls.

Pastor Ize-Iyamu urged the PDP supporters to mobilize more members saying next year’s Presidential election would change the political dynamics in Edo.

Ize-Iyamu said several members of the APC have contacted him that they want to defect to the PDP.

His words, “The ballot recount showed that we won despite their having all the agencies to support them.

“We must all be prepared. The next election is too important for us. If you give APC 50 years, they will still be talking about the PDP. Since they don’t have solution to the problems, let us bring back PDP.”