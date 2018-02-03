National Chairman of the newly registered National Rescue Movement, (NRM), Senator Saidu Dansadau, has dismissed the ruling All Progressives Congress, (APC) as a colossal failure whose performance has fallen short of expectations of Nigerians.

He made the declaration at the weekend during the launching of his party and the public presentation of its vision for Nigerians.

Senator Dansadau scored the President Muhammadu Buhari administration low in tackling insecurity, revamping the economy and further noted that it has fuelled mutual ethnic distrust among Nigerians.

He said: “Today, the bind of unity of the country is under intense strain. Strident agitations of all kinds from several quarters suggest the balkanization of the country along ethnic lines. Hitherto silent fault lines have developed into the gulf, sowing suspicion and deep distrust, shaking the foundations of our unity and threatening the peace and security of our dear country.

‘’Insecurity and vices of frightening shapes and dimensions assail the land. Every patriotic Nigerian believes, the nation isn’t moving in the right direction. This country has never been as divided as it is now.

‘’All these are manifestations of accumulated years of bad leadership and of hollow commitment to the principles of patriotism. They have robbed our country of direction or focus, allowed impunity, nepotism and mediocrity to be the blocks of a once promising nation.

‘’In the absence of natural disasters, our leaders have invented some man-made ones and through misadventures, have saddled the country with every imaginable vice, from wanton and dastardly killings, with no regard for the sanctity of human life, to kidnappings, armed robbery, ritual killings, insurgency and other economic despoliation.’’

He called on Nigerians to be prepared to vote out the ruling party to experience a turn around in their individual fortunes. ‘’This state of affairs calls for urgent action, the nature of which must be beyond partisanship if we must rescue the country and its people from the morass in which it is currently entrapped.

‘’This launch today, therefore, is one of the first steps towards our resolve to change the face of our dear country and do things differently. The time is ripe. The time is now.

‘’Every responsible government must exist to serve the people. Where a political change doesn’t secure an improvement in the lives of the people, that change has failed. And the nation must be rescued from such miscued change.

‘’It is our resolve in the National Rescue Movement to do things differently and stand out in the crowd. We must restore to this nation, respect, dignity and confidence. We are set to give the people of this country the confidence that if they work hard in legitimate pursuit, the system will encourage and support them to attain the potentials of their abilities.’’

Also speaking a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, (APC) Alhaji Buba Galadima appealed to faithful of the NRM to cooperate with Senator Dansadau, to enable him to give his best to the new party.

‘’NRM is a party that doesn’t believe in tribalism and nepotism. It is a party for Nigerians of all seasons. Senator Dansadau is a man of integrity, a man of intellect and a fighter. For those of us who have worked with him, he is a diligent man. The NRM will do what is right for the party and our country. I, therefore, recommend the new face of politics in Nigeria.’’