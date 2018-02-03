A paramount ruler in Plateau State, the Adagwom Izere, Dr. Isaac Wakili, has urged Nigerians to ignore the letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of 2019 General Elections and focus on how herdsmen killings and marginalisation in the country can be address.

He said some Nigerians are fighting each other over the Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari while innocent persons are been killed on daily basis in different parts of the country, particularly the Middle Belt by suspected herdsmen.

The Adagwom Izere disclosed this, on Saturday in Jos East Local Government Area of Plateau State when member representing Jos South/Jos East in the House of Representatives, Hon. Edward Pwajok, commissioned two solar Power boreholes worth N26 million at Angwanri and Rantiya in Jos East and Jos South Local Government Areas to end perennial water scarcity in the localities.

“I was in the military with these political leaders, Nigerians should not buy into their gimmicks and started fighting each other. We should ignore them because they all know what they are doing and where to meet and resolved their differences, we should not be carried away with Obasanjo’s letter to Buhari and forget the struggle to end killings by herdsmen across the nation.

“The some section of country is also face with serious political marginalization and the minority ethnic groups are bearing the pains. There is need to restructure the country to address the cry for marginalization across the geopolitical zones, every state need independence and Federal Government must do something urged to address that”

Dr. Wakili, who is a first class traditions ruler urged Nigerian’s politicians to eschew politics of bitterness ahead of 2019 election and emulates political kingmakers who have made laudable achievement that impacted positively on the lives of the rural people.

He said the traditional council in Jos East is proud of the remarkable achievement of Hon. Pwajok in the House of Representatives and urged him to champion a course that will strengthen the unity of Nigeria and Beroms and Afizere who had decades of misunderstanding.

Hon. Pwajok who was moved with a pathetic condition of pregnant women, the aged and children in Jos East Local Government Area who have no access to medical facilities announced a free medical outreach for the people and urged them to participate in the ongoing INEC voter’s registration and elect candidates of their choice in 2019.