A PDP Lagos State legislator, Mr Dipo Olorunrinu, says there is hope for the party in the state in 2019 if the leadership will work harder.

Olorunrinu, the only PDP lawmaker in the Lagos State House of Assembly, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria on Saturday in Lagos.

“There is hope for the PDP in Lagos State in the 2019 elections. When there is life, there is hope.

“The fact that someone is doing something well does not mean somebody else cannot do it well.

“When we see something good, we can applaud it, but that does not mean that somebody else cannot do it excellently,” the legislator representing Amuwo Odofin 1 said.

The lawmaker said that PDP leadership would need to re-strategise, re-unite members and take the party to the grassroots to guarantee success.

The lawmaker, however, lauded the state Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of the APC for infrastructure development of the state.

He told NAN that the governor had put in place people-oriented programmes.

“Everyone can see that the government has been working excellently.

“Even a blind man knows that there is development in the state.

“He has been consistent.

“You can see rehabilitation of roads, expansion of lanes and creation of more roads,” he said.

He urged Ambode to relate more with the opposition parties to further move the state forward.