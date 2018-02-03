The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Feb. 10, for re-run election into Mashi/Dutsi Federal Constituency.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Katsina State, Alhaji Jibril Zarewa disclosed this on Friday at a press briefing in Katsina.

Zarewa said that election would be conducted in 15 polling units in Mashi and Dusti Local Government Areas of the state as ordered by the Election Petition Tribunal.

He explained that re-run election would be conducted by 130 ad-hoc staff in nine polling units in Mashi local government and six polling units in Dutsi local government.

It would be recalled that Alhaji Mansir Ali-Mashi of APC won the bye-election held on May 20, 2017, following the death of the member representing the constituency, Sani Bello.

However, the PDP candidate, Nazifi Yusuf challenged the victory of Ali-Mashi at the tribunal over irregularities in the exercise.

The tribunal consequently cancelled the results of the 15 polling units, and its decision was upheld by the Court of Appeal.