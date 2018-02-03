Mr Olawale Ebietomiye, a stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state has lauded the Lagos State governor, Mr Akinwumi Ambode for his giants strides in developing the state since assumed office.

Ebietomiye who is aspiring to represent Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency under Lagos State, gave the commendation in a statement issued in Abuja on Saturday.

He therefore endorsed the governor to run for a second term in office in view of his achievements so far.

The said that the governor had recorded outstanding performance in key sectors, stressing that he would work assiduously to ensure that the governor emerged victorious at the poll in 2019.

He said the governor had impacted on the lives of the people of Lagos with projects that had direct bearing on their lives, adding that such a governor must be encouraged to continue in office.

Ebietomiye added that, no one would want to sacrifice performance for an untested candidate in the 2019 general election, adding that the governor had proved his mettle and must be reelected to continue the good work.

He said it was cheering that Ambode had turned Lagos state into a huge construction site, as projects such as road are ongoing in almost every part of the state.

The APC stalwart said that the governor’s achievements since assumed office was a realisation of the vision bequeathed to him by Sen Tinubu

Ebietomiye said he would also be seeking the mandate of the people of Amuwo Odofin Federal Constituency to represent them at the House of Reps to complement the good work of Gov. Ambode.

He lauded the commitment of Sen Bola Tinubu to the vision of APC despite the myriad of challenges and distraction confronting it.

Ebietomiye said that Tinubu had always shown consistency and focus in party politics, stressing that his commitment and support to the APC would eventually pay off.

The House of Reps aspirant said that the challenges confronting the country at the moment would soon fizzle out, considering the doggedness and determination of President Muhammadu Buhari to confront them headlong.

He called for caution and restrain from comment that could jeopardize the peace of the country arising from the activities of herdsmen, adding that it would soon be brought under control.