The Arewa Youth Assembly (AYA) has said the will not be part of the present political movement known as Coalition of Nigeria Movement (CNM).

A statement issued by the speaker of the assembly Mohammed Salihu and made available to newsmen in Kaduna said, the originator of the movement, former President Olusegun Obasanjo in the year 1999 was elected on a National Consensus as the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) with lots of expectations from Nigerians, haven come out of a Dictatorship regime in the hands of the Military.

He said “people were anxious to be part of a new form of Governance, only for such expectations to be cut short with yet another form of Dictatorial Leadership.

“Former President Obasanjo assumed a form of a god. Only his wishes were sacred, those who opposed such are sacked or silenced. The internally Party Democracy became endangered, lawlessness became lawful if blessed by the powerful OBJ.

“Since that time till date, internal Democracy in Nigeria has not regained consciousness. Only ordained politicians are crowned as Governors, Senators, Members etc, the perceived stubborn politicians were hunted down with an instrument of Government called EFCC. The system which was supposed to be of the people for the people and by the people became a System for OBJ.

“In 2006 towards 2007, the powerful OBJ not satisfied with the 8 year tenure mandate given to him by Nigerians, decided to manipulate the Constitution to pave way for yet another term called Third Term.

“Thank God for notable Nigerians who resisted the plan and rendered it toothless. Since that time to date, even after handing over power to Late President Musa Yar’adua, OBJ has refused to lay low as being demonstrated by his Predecessors and others.

“We are very aware that Youths started being used as political thugs during his tenure, Arms were acquired for use by these thugs and today such practice has given birth to Boko Haram, Kidnapping, Arm Robbery, Cultism, etc.

The Northern part of Nigeria which overwhelmingly supported OBJ despite his rejection by his South West home, later became the worst hit, the North was set against the North, tribalism, religious sentiments, political hatred as a result of divide and rule principle became glaring. The North became divided against itself, all due to his selfish need to control political power in Nigeria.

“So many questions in our minds and Arewa youth still beg for answers, why was the North the victims of 1966 coup which OBJ was a key actor? Who betrayed Abubakar Rimi, Gen Babangida, Peter Odili among others ? Why the choice of late President Umaru Musa Yaradua despite his medical report? When did Boko Haram started and why allow it sprung out?

The youth group averred that today, “the same OBJ who has succeeded in setting us against ourselves , want to decide for us, who becomes our President. What mural justification can such a person have to decide for us.

“The so called Coalition for Nigeria Movement we believe is selfish agenda yet created to cause disunity among us. It is obvious that OBJ has made himself the Nigerian Landlord, it is either you dance to his tune or be chased out, but the beauty of Democracy is that power lays with the people. We are the people and we will decide who govern us.

“We the Nigerian Youth especially the Northern Youths whom we speak for, have come of age. We will not allow ourselves become victims of a Tyrant. We are aware that who ever OBJ is planning to enposed onus is definitely going to be his stooge. President BUHARI and former President Goodluck Jonathan may have known and resisted this, that is why they became victims of his Sword Pen”.

The youth group called on all and sundry to rise up and salvage the country from the hands of those who want to mortgage it for their selfish aim stressing that “Never again will bitter history be repeated”.