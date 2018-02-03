Head and Spiritual Leader of INRI Spiritual and Evangelical Church, Oke Afa, Isolo, Lagos, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to heed the advice of former President not to seek re-election, but allow and support Senate President Bukola Saraki to fly the flag of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the Presidential election next year.

Primate Ayodele who stated this during a chat yesterday said: “the President as good-hearted leader should step down for Senate President Abubakar Bukola Saraki as presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to face whoever would emerge as opposition in the 2019 general election,” adding that Bukola Saraki has what it takes to continue with the good job he has done and drive it to a logical and more successful end.

He added: “Buhari should step down for Saraki so that his second term will not come with more dangerous challenges for Nigeria. Bukola Saraki has all that it takes to turn Nigeria around from where Buhari will stop. That is what I have seen and the Lord does not lie,” he said.

Clarifying the both “divine” statements coming from him, the Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State-born church leader said, “There is no difference in what I said then and what I have just seen now. I had seen and said that Buhari’s second term was dicey and that it would come with challenges but that he however would win if APC presented him as candidate for the 2019.