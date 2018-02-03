A former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babagana Kingibe, has said that he will not stand against President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 election.

Mr. Kingibe’s purported campaign posters for the presidency were recently circulated in Abuja and other cities.

The retired diplomat had aspired to the presidency in 1991 under the defunct Social Democractic Party (SDP) but lost at the primary.

He later became the running mate to late Moshood Abiola who won the 1993 presidential election that was eventually annulled by then Military President, Ibrahim Babangida.

But of recent, speculations dribbled around the country that he was warming up to take another shot at the presidency again.

However, in a statement on Friday denying his alleged bid for the position, Mr. Kingibe said he could not contest for the presidency with Mr. Buhari in the ballot.

He said Mr. Buhari and his policies would “rescue Nigeria from the accumulated decay, loss of moral compass and leadership failure”.

The retired diplomat expressed his “full support” for the president.

Mr. Kingibe also expressed lack of political ambition ahead of the 2019 election or at any other time.

He said the campaign posters “were neither produced nor authorised” by him. He said he did not also discussed the purported aspiration with anybody.

“I am experienced enough in politics to know that you do not start a political campaign with posters without talking to anyone about your ambition”.

The statement also linked the circulation of the posters to a recent statement said to be written by some directors of the National Intelligence Agency to the House of Representatives Committee on Security and National Intelligence accusing Mr. Kingibe of wrongdoing.

“The phantom allegations and the pasting of posters are too striking to be coincidental. This is a miscalculated attempt to malign and defame me,” Mr. Kingibe said.