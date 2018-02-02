A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ebonyi state, Dr. Vincent Nwanchor, has said that the Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, is more suitable and capable to rule the nation so as to tackle and confront the numerous challenges currently bedeviling the nation.

The APC chieftain regretted that President Muhammadu Buhari has failed in all fronts and therefore warned against his reelection in 2019 saying that it portends grave danger to the unity and development of the country.

In a statement, the former APC Ebonyi Central Senatorial candidate, noted that at no other time in the history of Nigeria had the country been such divisive as it is currently seen under the present administration of Buhari.

He stated that the unity of Nigeria has been threatened by the activities of the marauding herdsmen, who have been killing innocent citizens while the Federal government has not done anything to curb the menace.

Nwanchor stressed that the former Vice President has remained consistent with his philosophy of participatory and all-inclusive democracy devoid of bigotry, ethnicity and religion as a catalyst for national development.

The Chieftain explained that he had candidly and dispassionately sat back to take a deep look at the contestants vis-a-vis the incumbent, and he had no single doubt that the Waziri of Adamawa is the man most suitable and best prepared for the task of re-building the broken walls of Nigeria.

Nwanchor said: “Since the demise of the legendary Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe, Mallam Aminu Kano and Chief Obafemi Awolowo, he is about the only other Nigerian politician that has seriously given attention to proffering the answers to the many plagues we are grappling with as a nation.

“Atiku has made bold statements in the past and even still forging ahead with innovative panacea which can thrust our country to the threshold of greatness and make her stand tall in the comity of nations if only we shall heed his passionate intervention(s).

“He has a connection with the average Nigerian unlike most political leaders of this generation. He is called with fondness by his first name and many still look upon him for inspiration, especially now that Nigeria is reeling under severe economic hardship orchestrated by visionless and unpopular government policies that requires deftness and liberal thinking which appear in short supply in government circles.

“Atiku, like a statesman has warned of our frightful voyage which requires fresh thinking. He has repeatedly asked those currently in power do the needful by exploring fresh thinking and boldly steering our nation ship from its present course which surely is not palatable.

“The incessant migration of our youths across the high sea and land borders in a bid to escape to Europe has equally caught his attention. He maintains that government’s provision of the enabling environment for the youth to flourish is the only panacea that can stem the tide of migration and by extension, avoidable deaths.

“Quite visionary, he would never for political expediency turn a blind eye to burning issues to stay afloat politically. He has proven and demonstrated even as vice-president his aversion for injustice of any shade or type.

“At the book launch, “We Are All Biafrans” last year, he said, “As some of you may know, I have for a long time advocated the need to restructure our federation. Our current structure and the practices it has encouraged have been a major impediment to the economic and political development of our country.

“In short, it has not served Nigeria well, and at the risk of reproach it has not served my part of the country, the North, well. The call for restructuring is even more relevant today in light of the governance and economic challenges facing us. And the rising tide of agitations, militancy and pockets of violence, require a reset in our relationships as a united nation.

“Since the public presentation of the book, he has not kept quiet and it is necessary that he does not. His voice rings out at intervals with more stringency, which calls for detailed attention. At the late General Usman Katsina Memorial Conference, at the Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Memorial Hall, Murtala Square, Kaduna, he was at his element once again.

“In a speech titled, “Whether we Like it or Support it or Not, Restructuring Will Eventually Happen in Nigeria”- which I recommend to everyone interested in the unity and survival of Nigeria-He said, ‘I suggest we resolve today to support calls for the restructuring of the Nigerian Federation in order to strengthen its unity and stabilize its democracy’.

“I believe that restructuring will eventually happen whether we like or support it or not. The question is whether it will happen around a conference table, in a direction influenced by us or whether we will be an equal partner in the process. Or will it happen in a more unpredictable arena and in a manner over which we have little influence?”