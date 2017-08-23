Governor Kashim Shettima of Borno State has told governorship aspirants for the All Progressives Congress, APC, ticket in Anambra State that he can’t be bought.

The chairman of the party’s primary committee made the declaration to journalists Tuesday shortly after the inauguration of the primary and appeal committees by the APC National Organising Secretary, Senator Osita Izunaso.

“Look at me, do I have a price tag? The truth of the matter is here with me is an elder statesman, Dr Hassan Lawan. He has no price tag. He is the chairman of the appeal committee, we are going together to Anambra with his own team.

“Conducting primaries is not a rocket science, if you put in place just and fair framework, there won’t be agitations,” the Borno State governor said.

While inaugurating the committee, Izunaso said: “We want to thank you for agreeing to serve in this committee regardless of the fact that you were suppose to travel and you had to cancel your journey, we want to thank every member of this committee for accepting to serve. The Anambra assignment is a very important assignment in the sense that Anambra is the first in the series of election for APC.

“The primary is slated for Saturday August 26 in Awka, we have 12 aspirants that scaled through the screening process for the election, 11 men and one female. The party has not zoned the governorship ticket to any senatorial zone in the state. Any such information should be disregarded.

“This assignment is for the simple majority. Whosoever emerges from the simple majority ballot, will be declared winner on the spot. For Anambra State, we are having slightly above 4,500 delegates from the 21 local government areas of the state and 326 electoral wards. We have 12 delegates per wards and 26 delegates per LGA and statutory delegates from the state to the national level.”

Responding, Shettima said: “It is an onerous responsibility but be rest assured that we shall be fair, just and transparent in carrying out our operation in this assignment. We shall commence business as early as possible and see to it that we complete the assignment before 6.00pm on Saturday.”