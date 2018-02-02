The Governor of Anambra state, Dr. Willie Obiano, has expressed satisfaction with the fast pace of work at the Amansea border of Enugu/Onitsha Expressway ahead of the burial of HE Dr. Alex Ekwueme.

During his inspection visit to the site, Obiano made it known to newsmen that the state government was the one executing the project ahead of Ekwueme’s burial on Friday.

However, the site which is the boundary between Anambra and Enugu was awarded to IDC Construction Company for its quality delivering services.

Governor Obiano while speaking to newsmen commended the Company for its quality services, noting that his administration will ensure that no stone is left unturned towards delivering dividends of good governance in the state.

Speaking further, Obiano said that street lights and road markings would be installed on the project at its completion.

On his own part, Engr Maher Dib, Director Commercial of IDC Construction Company said that the company works day and night to ensure the timely completion of the Federal road owing to its importance and urgency.

Hon Law Chinwuba, the Commissioner for Works on the other hand said that Governor Obiano’s administration is determined to maintain Anambra State status as the best road network in Nigeria.