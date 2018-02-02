A member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ken Okolugbo, says the document brought forward by the All Progressives Congress (APC) committee on restructuring is Nigeria’s “biggest scam”.

He said this on Thursday when he featured on Channels Television.

Last week, the committee headed by Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna state, submitted its report to the party’s leadership.

Among the things it recommended were state police, state judicial council, fiscal federalism and independent candidature.

Okolugbo described the report as a ploy “to deceive Nigerians”.

“It is the biggest scam Nigerians have ever seen. By this time next year, you will see that APC would have done nothing on restructuring,” he said.

“I am hundred percent sure they will not implement it.”

He said his doubt on the implementation of the report is because el-Rufai “does not believe in restructuring”.

According to him, the report “coming from el-Rufai, is very distasteful”.

He said: “The most painful aspect of it is the fact that the driver of this process, el-Rufai, was the same person that once said here in Channels TV studio that those people that were talking about restructuring were political opportunists who were only irresponsible and out to attract attention to themselves.

“So the document is coming from a man that does not even believe in restructuring. If you look at the manifesto of APC, everything that they have done, they have wasted public funds as far as I am concerned.”

He said the party went round the states while working on the report “because they only want to sell it to Nigerians to win their votes”.

“The truth about it is that all these things were in their manifesto – the same federalism we were talking about, the same resource control, state police, state electoral commissions having registers of their own. They talked about it in their manifesto.”