The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Senator Bola Tinubu, has said ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo was playing politics with the open letter he wrote to President Muhammadu Buhari recently.

He said if Obasanjo had meant well, he would have met with Buhari to talk about the issues he raised in the letter.

Tinubu spoke in an interview with journalists when he visited Governor Rochas Okorocha in company with the pioneer National Chairman of APC, Chief Bisi Akande, at the Government House Owerri, on Friday.

Tinubu said, “They both had the same background. So, I believe that would have been the conversation of retired military heads of state.

“They have unfettered access to each other, either through the Council of State or via any other means. He could see the President privately.

“He (Obasanjo) was also his (Buhari) senior in the army. I think Obasanjo was playing politics with the public letter. That is all I see.

“They also met at the African Union meeting. He has a way of discussing with the President any time he wants.”

On the coalition, the APC leader said the time is not appropriate for a response to the coalition government which Obasanjo had started campaigning for.

On what brought him to Owerri, Tinubu said, “I am here to see a very good friend of mine, the governor, Owelle Okorocha, who happens to be the governor of APC state and then pay respect to the gentleman, nationalist, great leader of our generation.”