The Chairman, Oyo State Independent Electoral Commission (OYSIEC), Mr Jide Ajeigbe, has declared that elections into the 33 local government council areas and 35 local council development areas will now come up on Saturday, May 12, 2018.

Ajeigbe stated that this is sequel upon lifting of an order of injunction by the Federal High Court, Abuja, which had stopped the commission from conducting election before date.

He then informed that the commission is determined to conduct a free, fair and credible election in the state.