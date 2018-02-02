A faction of the Fresh PDP on Thursday announced that it has set up its national working committee (NWC).

The Fresh PDP is a splinter group that emerged from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), after accusing the party leaders of imposition of candidates during its last convention.

The group later broke into two, with one faction claiming it had been dissolved while the other faction said the Fresh PDP remains active.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Emmanuel Nwosu, interim national chairman of the second faction, said the group has set up a NWC to run its affairs.

He said the group will soon embark on an elective national convention where its leaders will emerge.

“The NWC is expected to liaise with all the 37 state caretaker chairmen to ensure the immediate commencement of electronic membership registration so as to provide an authentic register for the elective national convention,” he said.

“Time is running out on our dear party and we must rise without further delay to make the best of the little time left.”

While saying there is no doubt that Nigerians will “very much” prefer PDP to APC in 2019, he, however, added that the PDP in question “will certainly not be the same old PDP, which is fraught with impunity and imposition”.

Nwosu said the group is ready to work with the Coalition for Nigeria pioneered by former President Olusegun Obasanjo and that it “will certainly turn out to be the much-needed pivot for the proposed coalition”.

He added that the faction needs a clear cut action “that will show us as a rebranded party; devoid of all the negativities which Chief Obasanjo very rightly captured in his last letter”.