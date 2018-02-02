A former governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party in Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulrahaman Abdulrazaq, has said the PDP in the state does not need the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki.

In a statement on Thursday, he said Saraki’s membership would adversely affect the fortunes of the party.

Abdulrazaq, who contested under the PDP for the Kwara Central Senatorial position against Saraki of the All Progressives Congress in the 2015 election, said, “Our attention has been drawn to the misguided position of the factional chairman of PDP in Kwara State in which he is not only groveling to welcome Saraki into the PDP in Kwara State but also seeking to undemocratically concede positions and offices to him.

“The PDP does not need Saraki to win elections in Kwara State. The recent local government elections in the state in which PDP won overwhelmingly are testaments to that.”

But Oyedepo in a telephone interview said his position was that Saraki was free to return to the PDP but would not be given a preferential treatment.