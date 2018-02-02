Opeyemi Bamidele, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), said the differences between him and the former governor of the state, Dr Kayode Fayemi, has been resolved to ensure a smooth run for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the July 14, 2018, governorship poll.

Bamidele disclosed this on Thursday while declaring for the governorship seat in his ward at Iyin Ekiti in Irepodun/Ifelodun Local Government Area of the state, where he also unveiled his blueprint dubbed: ‘Manifesto of Brighter Future for Ekiti’, encapsulating his mission and vision for the state.

Bamidele admonished the APC leaders to field an experienced person to fly the party’s flag for the governorship election, rather than a neophyte, who would assume office and start disgracing the party with poor performance.

The former commissioner who described himself as a thorough-bred technocrat with ample exposure said he has traversed every arm of government as a commissioner, a federal parliamentarian and lawyer that is well groomed for the coveted seat.

At a reception in his honour organised by the chairmen of the two wards in the town, Hon. Opeyemi Ogundele and Hon. Adeuyi Folorunso, respectively, the governorship aspirant told the party members that he had settled the rift with the Minister of Mines and Steel Development and former governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

“God in his own way has settled my differences with Dr. Fayemi; so no more crisis and segregation. We are all one. There are no groups called Bibire or JKF, we are one APC and we shall continue to exploit to rescue Ekiti from the dungeon of economic doldrums”.