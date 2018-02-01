Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State has warned youth in the state against disrupting road projects in the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dominic Ukpong, conveyed the governor’s warning while speaking with journalists in Eket on Thursday.

He said that construction of the Eket-Etinan road was going at slow pace because of demands for payment of compensation by owners of houses in the area.

“The governor has requested me to plead with my people in Oron and other people in Eket to desist from disrupting road construction in the area.

`There are a lot of issues about compensation. I think it can be resolved without problem by sitting with the commissioner for works to come to an agreement without any rancor.’’

He appealed to the people of Oron and Eket to allow the Eket-Etinan road to be completed.

“The people obstructed the work and till now the work is not moving.

“I want to plead, especially with my people in Oron, the road from Eket to Etinan should be allowed to be completed.

“I do not know another governor who will come and complete that road, if the current governor does not complete it for us.’’

The commissioner described Eket as a special area of Akwa Ibom.

“I want to plead if there is any difficulty and challenge about road, don’t block it because if we leave it, nobody will construct it for us.’’