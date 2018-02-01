The Ekiti State Chairman of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Mr Rufus Alabi, has called on INEC to ensure National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members that would be deployed as ad hoc staff in the upcoming gubernatorial election in the state are properly sensitised.

Alabi told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in an interview in Lagos that the corps members, if not well informed, could give in to inducement from political parties or politicians.

He said that if proper sensitisation is done, INEC can rest assured that several things that can result in disagreements or inconclusive elections would have been taken care of.

“For INEC to conduct a conclusive election, it must not support any political party; and must also sensitise the youth corps members very well for them to know that their being focused can bring sanity to the election

“We expect also that INEC, in that election, will be free and fair; we don’t want it to be on any political party’s side; we want it to be an unbiased umpire in all its activities,’’ Alabi said.

The party chairman said his party was hopeful of winning the election, if conducted in a free and fair manner.

He said that the people were already tired of the two prominent parties and needed a true change in government and party, as the PDP and APC had tried their best, which was not good enough for the people.

Alabi said:“We are trying our best as an opposition party to see that we capture Ekiti State, and we believe we can do that.

“We are also aware that to win elections is a question of numbers, so we are not relenting on doing our homework which is to make the people believe in us and sensitise them to know that it is only a true government that can render dividend to the people’’.

The chairman urged the people to come out en masse to join APGA as the only alternative party in the state.

He urged voters to ensure that they collect their voter cards, which according to him, is their power to choose their choice leader.

Alabi advised Ekiti residents not to sit back at home on the day of election, but to exercise their voting rights and put the right candidate in office.

NAN reports that 18 political parties have been cleared by INEC to contest the June 21 Ekiti Guber poll.