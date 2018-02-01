A lawyer, Mr Femi Olutimi, has urged Nigerian youths to support credible politicians with the right credentials in order to ensure good governance in the 2019 general election.

Olutimi gave this advice while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday.

He said Nigerian youths should set aside what he called “natural likeness” or sentiment in their assessment of the politicians seeking elective offices in the forthcoming elections.

Olutimi said pecuniary gains usually guided the youth in their support for candidates of their choice during the electioneering period, regardless of the short or long term consequences on their fatherland.

“Youths are not helping matters in electing leaders in this country; they celebrate corrupt politicians simply because of the passion and the stipends they get from them.

“The youth must wake up and say ‘no’ to corrupt leaders; youths should not mortgage their future for stipends rather, they should help to move Nigeria forward,” he said.

He argued that if youths continue to celebrate politicians without a rethink, they may put the future of the country at stake.

“Youths are the hope of the nation but many of them have compromised and now constitute a liability to the future of Nigeria,” he said.

The lawyer, however, urged youths to turn over a new leaf in 2019 by supporting and voting for the candidates with the right programmes and orientation.