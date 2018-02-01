MR Mutiu Agboke, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State, says more than 600, 000 Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) are yet to be collected by their owners.

Agboke made this known on Wednesday in Ibadan at the maiden meeting of the Stakeholders’ Election Forum.

He urged stakeholders to sensitise their members who were yet to collect their PVCs to do so.

Agboke also solicited the cooperation of political parties and other stakeholders for the success of the 2019 general elections.

He said political parties, civil society organisations, religious groups and other stakeholders have great roles to play in ensuring free, fair and credible elections in 2019.

Agboke, however, urged politicians to refrain from making unfounded allegations.

”The door of INEC Oyo State is accessible to you all without restriction; engage us, monitor our activities and seek clarifications where necessary, ” he said.

Agboke also urged politicians not to promote hateful disposition to one another and rather engage in politics according to the rules.

In his response, Mr Waheed Oyewole, the state Chairman of the Inter-party Advisory Committee, promised that members would cooperate with the electoral body.

Oyewole urged INEC to remain fair to all political parties before, during and after the general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that representatives of political parties, religious leaders, civil society organisations and Nigerian Youth Council attended the meeting.