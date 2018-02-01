The All Progressives Congress (APC), says it will provide credible and people-oriented leadership in Ebonyi, if the party produces the governor in the 2019 general elections.

Mr Eze Nwachukwu, the acting state chairman of the party, stated this on Thursday in Abakaliki, at a stakeholders’ meeting held at the party secretariat.

He said that APC would right the wrongs in the state if elected in the forthcoming 2019 governorship poll.

Nwachukwu said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led administration of Gov. Dave Umah, had failed to deliver good governance and credible leadership .

“We will provide credible, qualitative and people -oriented leadership, anchored on good governance and rule of law.

“We will right the wrongs in Ebonyi when our party takes the mantle of leadership of the state and we pledge not to fail our people.

“We assure party faithful and residents of Ebonyi that APC remains focused and committed to peaceful, violence free and credible elections in 2019 in Ebonyi.

“Our party is the most vibrant opposition party and is poised to take over power from the ruling PDP, ” Nwachukwu said.

He said that the party has the highest population of registered members in the state, and that APC would translate its numerical strength to electoral victory in the forthcoming general elections.

” If elections are conducted right now in Ebonyi and all our party members voted for the party, we are sure to win with a landslide”.

He announced that the national secretariat of the party had approved voter sensitisation rallies for Ebonyi, to sensitise the people on the need to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

“In line with the directive from the national headquarters of our party, APC in Ebonyi will commence a tour rally of the 13 local government areas of the state to mobilise, educate, and sensitise eligible voters on the need to participate in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration.

“Registration and collection of the voter cards is the only qualification to vote in the elections; any eligible voter without his or her voter card will have no business at the polling booths during election, ” he added.

Nwachukwu urged party faithful and APC supporters to ensure that they effectively participate in the CVR exercise and other vital electoral processes.

He advised the electorate against selling their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and urged them to report those who would engage in the illicit selling and buying of PVCs to the Police.

“It is a criminal offence to engage in selling or buying of voter cards and you must report those found to indulge in such illicit transactions.

“Your voter card is your property and the only right you have as a citizen to freely exercise your voting rights to elect your political representatives, selling it means automatic disenfranchisement.

“There is no rule in the civil service that requires your voter card for employment or empowerment and no bank will require you to submit your voter card to give you loan.

“You must resist any attempt that will make them disenfranchise you and stop you from exercising your civic right in 2019, ” he said.

The party distributed 22 brand new vulcanising machines donated by the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu, to assist indigent party members who trained in vulcanising.