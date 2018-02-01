Alhaji Ibrahim Bala, representing Keffi West constituency at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, on Wednesday, called on Nigerians to increase their support for President Muhammadu Buhari to get more dividends of democracy.

Bala made the appeal on Wednesday while inaugurating a motorised borehole he sunk for the people of Tudun Kofar ward of his constituency in Keffi, Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

He also drummed support for Gov. Tanko Al-Makura to succeed in delivering the dividends of democracy.

The lawmaker underscored the need for the support to enable the leaders to deliver on their mandate.

Bala said: “No individual or government can succeed without support from the people.’’

According to him, sustained prayers by Nigerians will also help the President and Al-Makura as well other elected and appointed leaders to achieve growth and speedy development of the country.

He said he is sinking boreholes in his constituency to tackle the problem of water scarcity in Keffi and its environs.

“He who provides water provides life. Human beings cannot sustain their lives without water.

“Praying and supporting our leaders will bring more good things and will also bring peace, unity and national development.

“President Buhari and Al-Makura have done a lot by initiating policies and projects that are impacting positively on the lives of the people of the state and the country as a whole,’’ Bala said.

He lauded Buhari and Al-Makura for doing well in the areas of infrastructure development, youth empowerment, security, fight against corruption and peace, among others.

The lawmaker also promised his constituency with a robust and quality representation and solicited for their support and cooperation to enable him to succeed.

Bala urged Nigerians to be law abiding, respect constituted authorities, and embrace peace and tolerate one another irrespective of ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

Responding, Malam Tanko Sodangi, the APC Chairman of Tudun Kofar electoral ward, commended the lawmaker for embarking on projects that have a direct bearing on the lives of the people of his constituency and called for its sustenance.

Sodangi called on other elected and appointed political office holders to emulate the legislator.