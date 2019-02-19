



Commissioner of Police in charge of Benue State, Omololu Bishi, has disclosed that over 7,000 security personnel who were deployed for last Saturday’s postponed general elections have returned to their places of primary assignment.

The security personnel, drawn from the police and other sister agencies such as the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Services (DSS) and others, according to CP Bishi, would be returning back to their election duty posts as from Thursday this week.

“All the men deployed are back to their different primary assignments but they will however return back to their election duty posts as from Thursday and Friday this week. You know some of them have to travel far.

CP Bishi, in a chat with newsmen in his office, on Tuesday, said the over 7,000 security personnel are to cover the nooks and crannies of the state throughout the period of the elections.