Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, is expected to launch Coalition for Nigeria Movement, on Thursday (today), in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Recall that the ex-president, had last week, in a 13-page open letter written to President Muhammadu Buhari titled: “The Way Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria”, stressed the need for apolitical movement for good governance, socio-economic well being and progress of the country.

This development was confirmed by his media aide, Kehinde Akinyemi, in a text message made available to newsmen that the ex-president would launch the state chapter of the movement at the Secretariat of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Oke-Ilewo, Abeokuta.

He said, “The registration of members for the Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM), Ogun State chapter, begins tomorrow, Thursday, February 1, 2018.

“It will hold at the Iwe-Iroyin House, Press Centre, Oke Ilewo Abeokuta.”