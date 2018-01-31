Prince Tony Momoh, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and former Minister of Information, has said President Muhammadu Buhari will get 50 percent votes in the South East if decides to seek reelection in 2019.

Speaking in a chat, Momoh said the president has done enough for the South-East region since coming to office three years ago and this explains why many Igbo leaders are trooping to the APC.

He also said that the people of the South East have embraced the APC was evident in the results the APC got in the last governorship election in Anambra although the election was won by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

“President Buhari got less than five percent votes in the South East in 2015. In 2019, if he contests, he will have 50 percent votes that region. We know the 2015 results were all written up by the PDP who did nothing for the South East “.

“However, president Buhari has done a lot for the South East in the last three years. The road from Enugu to Onitsha, Enugu to Port Harcourt, the Second Niger Bridge, the erosion sites in the South East”.

“All of these are reasons why many Igbo leaders are now in APC and you can see that in the results scored by our party in the last governorship election in Anambra state,” he said .