Opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has told the United Nations, UN, that it is apprehensive that the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, will not conduct a free and fair election in 2019.

The Party has thus urged the UN to monitor the activities of the ruling party, and demand a free and fair election in 2019, ensure the party accept the result of the elections as might be decided by the voting public, just as the PDP did in 2015.

National Chairman of the PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, made the request on Wednesday while playing host to a team of UN Needs Assessment Mission Team‎ who paid a courtesy visit to the party leadership at the Wadata Plaza, National Secretariat of the PDP.

The UN team was led by Mr. Serge G. Kubwimana.

Kubwimana, in his opening remarks, had told the PDP leaders that the team was in Nigeria at the behest of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, with permission from the UN headquarters in New York to help fashion out solutions to challenges in the conduct of elections in the country.

“This team has been deployed from the UN headquarters in New York city. It’s a mission that has been deployed in response to request on electoral system from the chairperson of INEC.

“And the way we do it in UN, in order to determine the areas of support, we conduct this type of mission and the overall context at which the election is taking place; the political violence, security and the like, the legal framework, the capacity and needs of the electoral management body.

“This is really what this mission is here for and our assessment cannot be done without interacting with the main stakeholders, obviously INEC, CSOs, political parties and some of the key institutions like the Judiciary, the National Assembly, etc. So, this is why we think it is important to meet with you.

“We will be doing this with other political parties in the course of the week. We felt this is important to have such an exchange with you which inform our own position and at the end of this Mission, make recommendations to the leadership of the UN in New York that will inform the kind of support that will be given technically and the UN can also improve the overall assurance that the election will take place,” he said.

In his response, the PDP Chairman described the visit of the UN team as timely because the opposition party has already become apprehensive of the APC conducting free and fair elections.

Prince Secondus told the UN Team that the PDP has shown example of how to be a fair player in the election field, adding that the APC isn’t showing readiness to follow the example laid by the PDP.

“Your visit is very timely because the unfolding events in the country starting from January and with the political situation in the country today we believe that it is the best time for this intervention for the needs assessment mission. Luckily, you are here to assess the situation and so make your recommendations.

“We as a party, we are here to play by the rules, by our constitution, the constitution of our country, because we are witness to the past action that disobedience to the Constitution of our country breed crisis and we need that to be noted by you so that in the time of your recommendations, you can make it clear.

“Over the years, we were in power as a party for 16 years to be precise, we have midwifed and deepened democracy. In the last 2015 election, we lost and conceded defeat, without attempting to go to court.

“On record, it is the first time it has ever happened in this country. We did not go to court and our candidate did not go to court.

“We realise it was democracy at the will of the people. But we have fears today since APC came in to power, all the elections we have conducted came with huge question mark of free and fair, with rigging involving security and the rest of them.

“As a matter of fact, this is the only time the electoral body has conducted elections several times and they call it re-run when it is not in their favour. When it is not their favour, they must cancel it and do a re-run.

“So we want to urge this body to look seriously in the area of free and fair elections that guarantee security and free from crisis. In any part of the world, it is when elections are not transparent that we have problems.

“This is a point that must be noted by the UN body that what they have done in the past, the electoral umpire, the FG has not guarantee free and fair elections. We are very worried whether 2019 will be free and fair.

“You are all aware of what the is happening in Kenya even after elections because a cross section felt that the election was not free and fair.

“All the best practice that we imbibe from the west must be happening here. Nigeria is the largest Black Country in the world and we are saying on behalf of the party that there is a great fear on whether INEC will really conduct free and fair election.

“Therefore, we urge you that free and fair elections is the only guarantee for national unity, for peace and the government of the day must take it serious.

“We conducted free and fair elections in 2015 and we handed over and conceded defeat but what we are seeing so far has not given us the confidence at all that they can conduct free and fair elections.

“The entire country is worried, not only PDP, it is across the board. All the other political parties are very worried because of what is happening today in the country,” Secondus said.