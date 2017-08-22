The Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) of being clever by half over its criticism of the opposition party’s disposition to restructuring.

Reacting to APC’s claim that it was using the restructuring campaign as a Launchpad for return to power, the PDP in a statement issued by Chinwe Nnorom, its head of publicity, in Abuja on Tuesday, said the APC’s was only trying to manipulate Nigerians.

While recalling that the PDP had previously noted that APC promised restructuring in its manifesto but repudiated it, the statement said APC’s claim was a ploy “to further delude and buy the votes of unsuspecting Nigerians ahead of the 2019 general elections given that its original ‘Change’ mantra has failed woefully.”

The PDP added: “We wish to emphasize that the APC’s response was another misadventure and inglorious efforts to further misinform Nigerians especially by just quoting a part of the sections of the PDP Constitution that was included in our statement – Preamble 2(b), which of course resonates with the PDP’s endeavour towards economic and socio-political growths; and he referred to it as our misunderstanding of the word – Restructuring.”

It told APC to also “recall that we also quoted other sections such as Preamble 2(e) which states, ‘to devolve powers equitably between the Federal, State and Local Governments in the spirit of federalism;’ and 7(2b) which states that, ‘The Party shall strive to promote federalism and an equitable revenue sharing formula’ PDP Constitution (As Amended in 2012).”

The statement said APC should be informed that PDP’s constitution provides that it would devolve more revenue and powers within the context of functional federalism.

The PDP accused the APC of not being able to comprehend ideas, saying: “After all, the Party leaders bluntly denied promising Nigerians restructuring only to re-track when the euphoria on restructuring refused to wane.”

“While we don’t want to further dignify the APC Spokesman’s ignorance and lack of comprehension on the matter under review, we wish to however inform him and unsuspecting members of the public that the PDP Constitution and Manifesto have ample provisions for effective restructuring of Nigeria. So, the PDP believes in restructuring!”

The statement stressed: “For the umpteenth time, we wish to reiterate that the PDP is not only interested in functional devolution and equitable distribution of powers between the Federal, States and Local Government levels in the Country but we are equally working hard with all our elected representatives across the Country to restructure Nigeria for our common good.”

“Finally, let the APC know that Nigerians cannot be deceived again with their antics. A Party that cannot stand on its promises and accept responsibilities to deliver dividends of democracy to the people as it promised cannot be entrusted with the Governance of this Country in future.”