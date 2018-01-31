The All Progressive Congress (APC), on Wednesday, in Abuja, made a public presentation of the report of its committee on true federalism.

The true federalism committee was chaired by Governor Malam Nasir el-Rufai of Kaduna State, who was, incidentally, absent at the public presentation of the report.

It was, however, gathered that the report was hurriedly made public to appease some Nigerians who had accused the ruling APC of jettisoning the restructuring promise they made to Nigerian electorate in the course of 2015 election campaign.

APC National Chairman, John Oyegun, in his welcome address, apologised to Nigerians for the delay in the restructuring move, attributing it to huge challenges the APC government inherited from the previous administration.

He, however, admitted that there was need for Nigeria to urgently restructure its governance system to enhance speedy socio-economic growth and development of Nigeria.

In the words of Oyegun, “It was unfortunate that restructuring campaign which reached its peak last year was obviously championed by people who were determined to run down APC government but they failed to reason with us.

“We, undoubtedly, inherited a collapsed governance system and was faced with the task of fixing the economy, security, civil service, infrastructural deficit and other governance system that are helpful for the realisation of the agenda.

“But we are glad that tremendous success has been recorded in all these areas. That has made the time ripe for the APC true federalism committee report and possible implementation of the content of the far reaching report.”

Oyegun also confessed that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has obviously built a strong and formidable structure that would guarantee the success of the true federalism agenda of APC.

He thus solicited the help of the National Assembly to expedite action on the report so that life could be injected on it.