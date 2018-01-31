Olagunsoye Oyinlola, former governor of Osun state and Donald Duke, one-time governor of Cross River state, were among the dignitaries who witnessed the launch of the Coalition of Nigeria (CN) at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre in Abuja on Wednesday.

The launch took place one week after former President Olusegun Obasanjo recommended it as the solution to the leadership crisis in Nigeria.

In a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari, Obasanjo had said neither the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) nor the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) could give Nigeria the leadership it deserves.

“We need a Coalition for Nigeria, CN. Coalition to salvage and redeem our country. You can count me with such a movement,” the elder statesman had said.

“Last time, we asked, prayed and worked for change and God granted our request. This time, we must ask, pray and work for change with unity, security and progress. And God will again grant us. Of course, nothing should stop such a Movement from satisfying conditions for fielding candidates for elections.

“Coalition for Nigeria must have its headquarters in Abuja.”

However, Obasanjo was not at the unveiling ceremony.

There are reports that Oyinlola, who is the coordinator of CN, is finalising plans to resign his appointment as the chairman of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

Buhari appointed Oyinlola last year.