Some opposition political parties on Wednesday said they would take advantage of their grassroots strength to capture Lagos State in 2019 general elections.

Leaders of Labour Party, KOWA and Green Party, stated this in separate interviews with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

They said that they were currently mobilising and strategising to ensure they made impact in the upcoming polls.

Chairman of KOWA in the state, Mr Fajuyite Fadahunsi, said that the party was presently engaging the grassroots people with some of its cardinal programmes.

“We are presently reviving our activities towards winning in two major ways in 2019.

“First is KOWA micro group where our local government and ward units are meeting regularly and engaging with people in their communities on what the party has to offer.

“Second is KOWA Cares, an initiative where we reach out to the people of Lagos State in communities and assist them with low cost, high impact projects and programmes to alleviate some of their problems.

“These two are our main strategies for winning,’’ Fadahunsi said.

Also, Chairman of Labour Party in the state, Chief Olatunji Akintade, disclosed that grassroots people were the party’s hope and assets for winning.

“We in Labour Party are fully prepared and ready to face the ruling party; our strength and ability lie in the grassroots.

“The grassroots are the ones to decide who wins a seat, and are the owners of the state,’’ Akintade said.

On his part, Green Party Chairman, Dr Solomon Orji, however, said that it would be difficult for an opposition party to solely unseat the ruling party.

“Only one opposing party cannot stand to do it which is why we in Green Party are trying to put modalities in place among the opposition parties to see how we can win Lagos State.

“It is possible to win Lagos State if we know what we are doing; until we go into alliance, we cannot do it; even, PDP tried to do it they could not.

“So it is a task that must be carried out; we are trying to go into alliance which when it has matured, the press will know,’’ Orji said.

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Jan. 9, fixed Presidential and National Assembly Primaries to begin Aug.18, 2018, while campaigns will commence on Nov. 18, 2018.

Campaign for Governorship and House of Assembly will commence on Dec.1, 2018 while the elections will hold on March 2, 2019.

The Presidential and National Assembly Election will hold on Feb. 16, 2019.