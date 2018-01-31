Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State says that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will emerge victorious in the upcoming local government election in the state.

Ganduje said this on Tuesday while presenting APC flags to 16 Kano south chairmanship canditates at Kwanar Dan-Gora in Kiru Local Government area.

The governor urged the aspirants and supporters to be more concerned about forging a united front and ensuring that the APC remained the party to beat in the Feb. 10 local polls in the state.

Ganduje thanked them for their loyalty to the party, especially since after the primary that produced him as candidate.

The governor, who also received defectors ‎to the party, urged them to work towards its progress and be law-abiding.

“We want you to shun all differences and accommodate the new entrants into the party.

“With the strength of the party in the state, APC will win the local government election,” Ganduje said.

Gov. Ganduje has launched the Kano North and Central senatorial districts campaign preparatory to the council polls.