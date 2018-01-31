A senator of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, Shehu Sani, has criticised the report of a committee constituted by the party to look into the issue of restructuring.

The lawmaker said there will be no restructuring in the country before or after 2019 elections.

The Governor Nasir El Rufai-led committee on submitted its report to the National Working Committee of on Thursday.

The committee recommended devolution of power to states, establishment of state police and independent candidacy.

Speaking on Tuesday, Mr. Sani described the report as a ‘political gimmick’ by the El-Rufai-led committee.

He said the report was aimed at diverting people’s attention from a letter written by former President Olusegun Obasanjo.

“El-Rufai APC restructuring committee is self-serving, political gimmick aimed at diverting attention away from Obasanjo’s letter. It’s also a campaign document for 2019. It’s not a report worthy of the paper it was written,” Mr. Sani said.

Mr. Sani maintained that the country will have no restructuring before or after the 2019 elections.

He said Mr. El-Rufai is “anti-restructuring”.

“El-Rufai is anti-restructuring. There will be no restructuring before and after 2019.The President had repeatedly made it clear that the problem is process so what are we talking about.

“El-Rufai simply want to eat his cake and have it; orally calling supporters of restructuring as opportunists and on the other hand submitting a report in support of it,” he said.

He said the document will not be considered by the senate.

“When eventually the El-Rufai restructuring committee reaches the senate, it will be photocopied to 109 pieces and shared to the senators to use as Toilet paper. If there are extra copies, it will be shared to Suya and Akara hawkers outside the National Assembly to use it to wrap their products.

“El-Rufai restructuring report will be shredded and modify to serve as a good toilet paper for senators. If there’s seriousness in restructuring it could have started in 2015.”