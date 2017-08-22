The Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) has cautioned the former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, on his call on President Muhammadu Buhari “to resign and go home”.

The group described Fani-Kayode other vitriolic attacks on the person of Buhari as unpatriotic.

A statement by Mr. Austin Braimoh, the Chairman of BMSG, on Tuesday on Abuja also condemned the utterances of the former minister because of its potential to create division among various groups.

“His divisive write-ups and utterances have done a great harm to the country and Nigerians are sick and tired of his unpatriotic approach to national issues.

- Advertisement -

“It is regrettable that after the President delivered a speech to rally round the whole country for peaceful, growth and development, an unpatriotic Nigerian like Fani-Kayode is busy fanning the embers of division.

Braimoh said it was time for Fani-Kayode to give Nigerians a chance to move on as one indivisible entity.

“We regret that at a time when the President just returned from a three-month medical trip and is in good health and ready to continue his service to the country, Fani-Kayode is still bent on distracting him.

“We urge Nigerians to disregard the utterances of such individuals as the President is focused on working for the generality of Nigerians.’’