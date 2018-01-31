A former Senate President, Ameh Ebute, on Tuesday, lampooned Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo for choosing to write a letter to President Muhammadu Buhari rather than seek an audience with him.

Briefing journalists in Abuja on Tuesday on the content of the letter, Ebute, who said he had earlier cautioned Obasanjo when he wrote a similar letter to former President Goodluck Jonathan, stated that such had never served the interest of the country’s unity and peace.

The former Senate President said it was an affront to decency and decorous behaviour by publicly attempting to ridicule, malign and assault the seat of power with a repeat letter to President Buhari.

Ebute’s reaction was contained in a letter he addressed to Chief Obasanjo title, “Re: The Way Out: A Clarion Call for Coalition for Nigeria Movement”.

He expressed displeasure on Obasanjo’s resort to letter writing to his predecessors rather than seeking an audience with them saying such action was a “smack of mischief”.

“In the current instance too, you have reeled out a torrent of subsisting problems and perceived deficiencies of the Buhari Presidency very hypocritically and in utmost contempt for the office and personality of President Buhari.

“It is all in veiled pursuit of your secret agenda for the absolute ruination and destruction of Nigeria, a foundation faultily laid by you between 1999 and 2007, when you served as President of the country”.

The former Senate President chided the ex-president for imposing on Nigeria leaders who could not tackle Boko Haram head on, saying that the seed of the insurgency was sown under his watch.

“The seeds of Boko Haram insurgency was sown under your administration in Borno and exploded, soon after you were forced to relinquish power after the failure of the infamous third term bid.”