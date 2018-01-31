The Edo State Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Dan Orbih, has challenged Governor Godwin Obaseki, the governor of Edo State, and the ruling party to make a bold statement on cattle colonies as proposed by the Federal Government across the states.

Orbih threw the challenge in Igarra, the administrative headquarters of Akoko Edo Local Government Area, at the commencement of the seven-day ‘PDP Meet The People Tour 2018’.

He also harped on the need for PDP members to register and encourage their children, friends and relatives who are of age to register too, urging them to take advantage of the ongoing continuous voter registration ahead of the general elections.

Orbih sympathised with the people over the incessant attacks by the Fulani herdsmen, even as he described Governor Obaseki as the “exponent of cattle colony”.

He said: “Obaseki is the brain behind cattle colony”, accusing the governor of trying to pass a grazing land law in Edo State, but was stopped after the proposal had received a very bad public rejection.

He demanded to know Obaseki’s current position on the issue of cattle colonies and herdsmen, adding: “If it’s not Lampese, it’s Ojirami. Our women are raped and maimed by the cattle ravagers in our farms and the governor collects between N4 million and N5 million as monthly security vote, yet the state is unsecured. Our women can no longer go to their farms.”

The PDP chief, however, commended the dexterity exhibited by the youths as they turned out en masse to help arrest some fleeing armed herdsmen few days ago.

He appealed for patience, urging the people to continue to believe in the PDP in its quest to oust the ruling APC administration in the state.