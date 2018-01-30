The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Sokoto State, has urged a former governor of the state, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa, to vie for the party’s presidential ticket in 2019.

The party disclosed this during a stakeholders meeting held, in Sokoto. The meeting was attended by party chieftains that included Bafarawa, and the chairman of the party in the state, Ibrahim Milgona, among others party stakeholders.

Reading the resolution reached at the end of the meeting, Secretary of PDP in the state, Alhaji Kabiru Haliru, said the call was imperative and was also to ensure a credible leader for Nigerians come 2019.

“We resolved that all hands must be on deck to move the party forward. We equally call on our party leader in the state, His Excellency, Alhaji Attahiru Bafarawa to please come out and contest for the party’s presidential ticket.

The party also debunked insinuations by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) that there was a crack in the state’s chapter of the party, adding that such rumour of any existing faction in the state PDP was simply ‘a fabrication of the enemies who are scared of the party.’

Haliru continued, “Such rumour is simply but the handiwork of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to cover up their failure and maladministration.

“We equally want our members and all those that would soon defect from the APC to join us to disregard any romour of existing faction in the PDP.

He, therefore, advised the people of the state not to be carried away by the recent financial inducement of the APC, saying they (APC) are going about spending taxpayers’ money without anything to show for it.

Haliru further called on all PDP members and its supporters to remained focused, saying no amount of cover up would save the APC come 2019 as Nigerians are fed up with their failure in just less than 4 years in the saddle.

Alhaji Milgoma on his part, assured that the PDP would not only win the state governorship come 2019 but also win the Presidency.