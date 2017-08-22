The Chairman Senate Committee on Customs, Excise and Tariff, Sen. Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday assured party supporters of his commitment to a united, virile and unstoppable Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Imo State.

A statement by Uzodinma in Abuja revealed that he gave the assurance in Owerri, Imo State while addressing party supporters on the Supreme Court judgment on the PDP leadership crisis.

He said that his immediate concern as the most senior public officer of the party in the state was to restore the unity that existed in the party across the country.

He said that he would also ensure that the party win elections in the state in 2019.

The lawmaker further declared his commitment to working relentlessly to actualising the goals of the party for the benefit of all.

”In my view, this is not the time for jubilation or for making show or claiming victory.

“This is a time for sober reflection, cooperation and forging unity to avoid the mistakes of 2011 and 2015.

“I want every leader to come together and work for the party above personal ambitions,’’ he said.

Uzodinma assured of his readiness to sacrifice his personal ambition for the victory of the party.

According to him: “the concern of stakeholders should be to first save the party and then later support whomever people want to represent them even if it means funding such a person.’’