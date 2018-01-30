The All Progressives Congress (APC) has assured the United Kingdom that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government is committed to delivering on its 2015 campaign promises to Nigerians.

A statement by the party’s Media Office said the National Chairman, Chief John Odigie-Oyegun, gave the assurance when receiving a delegation of the UK in Abuja on Tuesday.

Odigie-Oyegun highlighted the achievements recorded by the Buhari-led administration in the areas of economic diversification, infrastructure, anti-corruption and security, particularly in the North-East. He commended the UK Government for its continued cooperation and support for the administration and Nigerians.

The chairman said that the meeting focused on the forthcoming 2019 general election and United Kingdom’s engagements in Nigeria.

Earlier, leader of the delegation, Mr Rob Dixon, had said that the UK would continue to support Nigeria in the development of democracy in the country.

Dixon, who is Head of West Africa Department at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) in London, dwelt on common interests of both nations, especially the a peaceful general elections in 2019.

He said that London was interested on what the prospects for the campaign may be in the next 12 months.

The delegation included Deputy Head of Political Section, British High Commission, Mr Stuart Gardner and Senior Political Adviser of the Commission, Mr Osaro Odemwingie.