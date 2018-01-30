Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Baruten local government area of Kwara state have said that they remain in the ruling party as against speculation that they had left.

A member of the party in the area had said that the APC leaders in the area had defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on the allegations of marginalization.

A statement by a member of the APC caucus in the local government, Alhaji Idris Buko, however, expressed gratitude of members of the party to the leadership of the party in the state for giving to them what were due to them, saying, “as a party faithful we say with all sense of modesty that we are not marginalized”.

The statement reads in part: “To set the record straight, at no time or forum was the issue of leaving APC for another party was ever listed as an issue for discussion at any meeting and at no time did the state leadership of our party ever invited nor informed us of contemplating such an Idea

“However, it’s pertinent to state here that the said author of the publication is a card-carrying member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and it’s incontrovertible that he participated in all the elections conducted as a member of PDP. The record is there

“It’s laughable for a non-party member who we gathered from a good authority has been commissioned to ensure destabilization of our party for a fixed price could now come up with the theory of defection. We were therefore not surprised he went to town with concocted falsehood and outright fallacy in order to seek unavailable attention and relevance in APC.

“It’s on record that the APC in the last general election with the cooperation of all party members delivers 100 Percent and that accounted for why both the National and State House of Assembly, Local government councils and the State government are unadulterated APC Members.

“The Baruten chapter of our party are proud of our leaders both at the National and State levels including the Senate President, Dr Abubakar Bukola Saraki, the Hon. Minister of Information, Alh, Lai Muhammad, His Excellency, Governor Abdul Fatah Ahmed as well as the two distinguished Ambassadors in Japan and Malaysia, for their contributions to the success and growth of our party in the state.

“The leadership and members of our party in Baruten while reiterating our unalloyed loyalty to APC both at the National and State levels we made bold to say that Sanmori’s unguarded claims and false allegation were borne out of frustration he suffered in four consecutive times at the polls thus he needed to seek for attention and relevance at all costs.

‘While we are expressing our profound gratitude to the leadership of our party for giving to what is due to us as a party faithful we say with all sense of modesty that we are not marginalized it’s in the imagination of the author who was yet to recovered from the trauma suffered at the polls

“We, therefore, call on our teeming party members and supporters at home and in Diaspora to disregard Sanmori self-delusion of getting attention from the party hierarchy as a dream, as we remain a loyal member of our great party APC while he continues with daydreaming.

“Once more we thank our members for their unflinching support to the leadership of our great party and all government programmers both at the state and national levels”.